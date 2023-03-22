NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 4.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.24. 199,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 631,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $73,417,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,569,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $16,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

