Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

