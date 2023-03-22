NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. NFT has a total market cap of $785,034.98 and $1.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00199784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,354.97 or 0.99994162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02121212 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.