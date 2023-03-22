NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0205

NFT (NFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. NFT has a total market cap of $756,475.43 and approximately $1.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02121212 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

