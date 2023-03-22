NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

