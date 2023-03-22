Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $194.39

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.39 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.27). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.27), with a volume of 4,353 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.48) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Norcros Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.20. The company has a market capitalization of £169.17 million, a P/E ratio of 685.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

