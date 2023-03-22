Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $7.87 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000. Grab accounts for about 1.0% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,705 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,588,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grab by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Grab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 3,212,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,563. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

