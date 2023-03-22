Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 4,475 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 92,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,719. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

