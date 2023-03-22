Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,274 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 124,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 132,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

