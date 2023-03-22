Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $157.62. 55,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,351. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

