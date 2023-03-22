Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.11. The company had a trading volume of 164,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,488. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.50. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

