Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $482.09. 280,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.05.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

