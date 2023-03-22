NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.35

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 754286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.
In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
