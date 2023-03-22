Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

