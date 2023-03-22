NYM (NYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.26 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, NYM has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $81.26 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.25336048 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,765,089.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

