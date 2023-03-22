Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 32,000 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.