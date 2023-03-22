Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.25 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
