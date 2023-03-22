Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.25 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 447,761 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

