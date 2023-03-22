OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Reduced by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 530,080 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 332,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

