Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.43%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$208.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.52.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

