Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.44

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.44 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 902,361 shares traded.

Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 4.06.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omega Diagnostics Group

In related news, insider Jag Grewal purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,841.46). 50.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.