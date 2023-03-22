One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of One Equity Partners Open Water I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 100,588.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

