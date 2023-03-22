ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

