ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,068. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

