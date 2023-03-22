Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $191.98 million and $21.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.51 or 0.06355164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

