Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $127.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $127,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 1,874,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,721. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

