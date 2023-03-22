Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.86. 185,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.36. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.