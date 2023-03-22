Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,035 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

