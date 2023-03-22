Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 25,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,838. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
