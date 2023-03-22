Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

