Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
