Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,612,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).
Osirium Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.38.
About Osirium Technologies
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
