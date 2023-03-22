OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.95

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
