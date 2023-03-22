Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.6% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.20. 1,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Get Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.