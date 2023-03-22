Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12

Oxen (OXEN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $309,118.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00319152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00545973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00461390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,386,038 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

