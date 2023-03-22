Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.44. 1,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

