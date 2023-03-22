Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.79. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

