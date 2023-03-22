Paltalk (PALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paltalk Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PALT stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Paltalk has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paltalk by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paltalk by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.