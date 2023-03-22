Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.5 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

ORI opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

