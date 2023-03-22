Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,468,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWJ opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

