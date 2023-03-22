Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

