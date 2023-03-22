Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,215 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 4.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

