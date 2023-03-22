Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $200,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.
Celanese Stock Performance
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.
Insider Activity at Celanese
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
