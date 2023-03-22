Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $204,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

