Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $235,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

