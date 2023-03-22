Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $249,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

