Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $265,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

