Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

