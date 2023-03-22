PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.11 million and $965,297.70 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00361673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,054.01 or 0.26287684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010267 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

