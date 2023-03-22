Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 23.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PASG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

