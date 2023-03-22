Patrice Perche Sells 7,535 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.
  • On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,778. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

