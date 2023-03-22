Patrice Perche Sells 7,535 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,778. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

