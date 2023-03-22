Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 1,015,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,200. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

